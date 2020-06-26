4 Edmonton-area movie theatres reopen with COVID-19 prevention measures

Send this page to someone via email

After months of being closed, movie theatres are back. One Landmark Cinema and three Cineplex locations officially reopened in the Edmonton area Friday.

“The experience that you have in our theaters will be a little bit different with respect to how you enter and exit the auditorium and how you get concessions but the magic of the movies remains the same,” said Sarah Van Lange, director of communications with Cineplex.

As part of Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch plan, cinemas were allowed to reopen on June 12. However, many theatres said they wouldn’t be ready with the health and safety regulations and pushed back their opening dates.

“We are enhancing our cleaning practices across our buildings with a particular focus on high touch point areas and, of course, our food service areas.

“We will be cleaning — with hospital-grade cleaners — our seats between every single show time,” Van Lange said. Tweet This

Safety signage and social distancing are key elements for each venue.

“We weren’t sure but they’re taking precautions, it looks like they’re ready for us,” said Emily Shaw, who made a stop at the Cineplex in South Edmonton Common to watch a movie.

“I think precautions need to be taken but I’m not too nervous,” Emily’s brother Landen said.

Wearing a mask will not be required, but is recommended.

Another big change you can expect is the cost. While buying popcorn and snacks remains the same, general admission is now $5 instead of $14.50 at Cineplex.

“We’ll be playing popular new releases that you may have missed in theatres,” Van Lange said. Tweet This

Prices will likely change when new releases hit the big screen.

“I’m so excited, it’s been closed for so long, it’s really nice to get out again,” Emily said.

Landmark Cinemas’ St. Albert location opened Friday but the Edmonton City Centre location won’t open until July 3.

Cineplex plans to reopen its remaining theaters over the course of July, including a few as early as July 3.