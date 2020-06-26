Edmonton police warn of release of convicted violent sexual offender

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning Friday afternoon of the release of a convicted sexual offender officers believe will reoffend.

Jared Soosay, 24, will be living in the Edmonton area.

Police said in a media release that the EPS “has reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

Police said Soosay’s risk of offending behaviour “increases significantly” if he is under the influence of intoxicants.

“He has been known to use weapons during the commission of his offences. Soosay also has a history of intimate partner violence, including sexual violence,” the EPS said.

This is not the first time Edmonton police have issued a warning about Soosay. In November 2018, the EPS warned the public of his release. Nearly a year later, police said they were searching for Soosay, who was wanted at the time for five counts of breaching a peace bond and one count of breach of probation.

The EPS said Friday that Soosay will be monitored by the service’s Behavioral Assessment Unit.

Police said the intention of releasing information about Soosay was for public safety purposes, not to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.

Soosay — who is five-foot-eight, 153 pounds with brown eyes and black hair — was released on a number of court-imposed conditions:

He must live at a residence approved by the Provincial Court or his Supervisor, and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He will not have any guests at his residence during his hours of curfew unless they have been identified and approved by his supervisor.

He must not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages. He must not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedule of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, including any prescription drugs not prescribed to him or any other intoxicating substances, with the exception of cannabis.

He will not have or allow any other person to have alcohol or cannabis products at his residence.

He must not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, syringes or cigarette papers other than rolling papers for cannabis use.

He must not be in any licensed premise other that a dining room for the sole purpose of have a meal. Must not attend at any liquor store.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must immediately report to his Supervisor or designate any motor vehicle he may acquire or have access to including the year, make, model, VIN and licence plate number.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in his residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not enter into a dating, intimate, or sexual relationship with any female or any friendship with a female until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor or designate. The female is to be informed of his previous offending by his supervisor or designate.

Anyone with any information about any potential breaches of these conditions is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

