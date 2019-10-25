Menu

Crime

Edmonton police looking for ‘high risk’ offender

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted October 25, 2019 12:51 pm
Jared Soosay is wanted for five counts of breach a peace bond and one count of breach of probation. .
Jared Soosay is wanted for five counts of breach a peace bond and one count of breach of probation. . Supplied: Edmonton Police Service

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man they say is at a “high risk to offend violently.”

It’s not the first time the EPS has issued a warning about Jared Soosay. In August 2018, police issued a release that they were looking for Soosay after he allegedly breached his court order. Then in November 2018, police warned the public that Soosay would be living in the Edmonton area after being released from custody.

READ MORE: Edmonton police arrest ‘high risk’ offender

Now police say Soosay is wanted for five counts of breaching a peace bond and one count of breach of probation.

In a Friday news release, Edmonton police said Soosay has been known to carry weapons and people should not approach him if he’s spotted.

READ MORE: Edmonton Police warn the public about violent offender Jared Soosay’s release

Anyone with information about Soosay’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

