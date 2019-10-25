Edmonton police looking for ‘high risk’ offender

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man they say is at a “high risk to offend violently.”

It’s not the first time the EPS has issued a warning about Jared Soosay. In August 2018, police issued a release that they were looking for Soosay after he allegedly breached his court order. Then in November 2018, police warned the public that Soosay would be living in the Edmonton area after being released from custody.

Now police say Soosay is wanted for five counts of breaching a peace bond and one count of breach of probation.

In a Friday news release, Edmonton police said Soosay has been known to carry weapons and people should not approach him if he’s spotted.

Anyone with information about Soosay’s whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.