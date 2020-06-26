What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on Canada Day 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day 2020 will have a different vibe in Waterloo Region given the circumstances around the novel coronavirus pandemic.

But with businesses and sites reopening, we thought it’d be helpful to break down what’s happening on July 1.

Here’s a roundup of what’s open and what’s closed on Canada Day in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday schedule and GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule.

The Ainslie Street Terminal will open from 10:05 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Canada Day. More details can be found on www.grt.ca.

Grand River Transit customer service centres at 105 King St. E. in Kitchener and 35 Ainslie St. S. in Cambridge will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There is regular curbside waste collection. All waste sites and administrative building for container pickup will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo libraries, children’s centres and home child-care offices will be closed.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Canada Day

The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory will be open. Timed tickets are required for access.

McDougall Cottage is closed. It has not announced a reopening date yet.

The Fashion History Museum will remain closed. It has not announced a reopening date yet.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts remains closed

Arenas, pools, idea exchanges will be closed

The city will host its annual Canada Day celebration online,

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Canada Day

THEMUSEUM remains closed. It has not announced a reopening date yet.

Waterloo Region Museum/Doon Heritage Village will be closed. It will reopen on July 2.

Homer Watson House & Gallery remains closed. It will reopen July 7.

Joseph Schneider Haus will be closed.

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

McLennan Park, Centreville-Chicopee and Kingsdale splash pads are open with limited opening times and occupancy limits.

Kitchener parks and open spaces are open for use, except for some amenities, such as playgrounds.

All Kitchener public libraries, community centres, pools and arenas will be closed.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Canada Day

A Canada Day video celebration will begin at 4 p.m.

Moses Springer outdoor pool is expected to open. Swimplex will be closed but opens on July 6.

Outdoor natural turf and artificial turf fields are closed but will open the next day.

All city libraries, community centres City Hall and the Waterloo Service Centre are closed

The Clay & Glass Gallery remains closed. No plans for reopening have been announced.