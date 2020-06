Waterloo regional council approves 30 km of bike lanes on regional roads

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional council approved 30 kilometres of new temporary bike lanes on regional roads Wednesday.

Curb lanes on some roads in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo will be closed until Halloween before they are transformed into dedicated lanes.

In a release, council says it made the decision after “overwhelming response” in favour of the move during public consultation.

The move will affect the following roads:

• King Street, Coronation Boulevard and Dundas Street from Bishop Street to Beverly Street in Cambridge

• Westmount Road from Block Line Road to University Avenue in Kitchener and Waterloo

• Frederick Street from Weber Street to Lancaster Street in Kitchener

• Erb Street from Westmount Road to Caroline Street in Waterloo

• Erb Street from Peppler Street to Margaret Avenue (one lane only) in Waterloo

• Bridgeport Road from King Street to Margaret Avenue (one lane only) in Waterloo

