Waterloo police use drone to track down man in distress in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say the force’s remote-piloted vehicle was instrumental in tracking down a man in distress early Friday morning.

Police say they received a call from a man just before 10 p.m. Thursday who was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis but did not provide a location.

Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said officers pinged the man’s cellphone in an attempt to locate him quickly.

In doing so, she said police were able to narrow his location down to the area of Manitou Drive and Bleams Road in Kitchener.

@WRPS_RPV will be flying in the area of Manitou Dr and Bleams Rd Kitchener to assist with an investigation. — WRPS RPV (@WRPS_RPV) June 26, 2020

The canine unit was brought in, but police say it was unable to locate the man so officers turned to the drone.

Police say it narrowed the location where officers eventually found the man.

He was then transported to hospital.