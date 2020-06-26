Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo police use drone to track down man in distress in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 10:12 am
Waterloo Regional Police used a remotely piloted vehicle to track down a man in distress on Friday morning.
Waterloo Regional Police used a remotely piloted vehicle to track down a man in distress on Friday morning. @WRPS_RPV

Waterloo Regional Police say the force’s remote-piloted vehicle was instrumental in tracking down a man in distress early Friday morning.

Police say they received a call from a man just before 10 p.m. Thursday who was reportedly suffering a mental health crisis but did not provide a location.

Read more: Police investigating racist flyers delivered to Waterloo mailboxes, homes

Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said officers pinged the man’s cellphone in an attempt to locate him quickly.

In doing so, she said police were able to narrow his location down to the area of Manitou Drive and Bleams Road in Kitchener.

Story continues below advertisement

The canine unit was brought in, but police say it was unable to locate the man so officers turned to the drone.

Read more: Human-trafficking charges laid against Cambridge man

Police say it narrowed the location where officers eventually found the man.

He was then transported to hospital.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo police droneWaterloo Police drone Manitou and BleamsWaterloo police KitchenerWaterloo police Kitchener drone saves lifeWaterloo police RPV
Flyers
More weekly flyers