Police investigating anonymous racist flyers delivered to Waterloo mailboxes, homes

WATERLOO, Ont. – A southern Ontario police force has launched a hate crime investigation after it says racist flyers were anonymously distributed at homes throughout the community.

Waterloo Regional Police say the flyers began appearing in mailboxes and on the front steps of homes earlier this week.

The flyers contain criticisms of inter-racial relationships and repeats widely debunked claims about the intelligence of Black people under a photo of a Black man and white woman standing together.

Police spokeswoman Cherri Greeno says the force’s hate crime unit is trying to determine who produced and distributed the flyers.

She describes the probe as a “priority” for the service.

Greeno says anyone who received a flyer should try to handle it as little as possible in order to preserve forensic evidence, but should also get in touch with investigators.

“We’re asking people to report it immediately so we can see how far this has spread,” she said, noting police are aware of distribution in both Kitchener and Waterloo.