New crowdfunded studio being set up to support Toronto’s Black photographers, videographers

With thousands of compelling images shared on various media across the world recently as part of the Black Lives Matter movement, a Toronto artist is embarking on a new initiative to support fellow Black photographers and videographers.

Vonny Lorde, a photographer for almost 10 years and a creative director, said she recently proceeded with working to open a new, affordable studio called Exposure Toronto after attending a protest through the city’s downtown earlier in June.

“I have this online platform … but how can I utilize this to make something bigger, to make a bigger impact, to help the creatives in the city?” Lorde said during an interview with Global News.

“Overall, I feel like us as Black people, we need to be the ones telling and narrating our own stories.” Tweet This

Lorde, who shoots photos in film, had a roll developed to see if she had images she could sell. She narrowed it down to four to sell, noting the bestselling image was of a protester holding a sign saying “There’s not a Black woman I can’t thank.”

So she turned to social media and a crowdfunding site in an effort to see what kind of financial support she could get. The initial goal was to reach $1,000 in order to develop a website for Exposure Toronto.

“I’m hoping that Exposure Toronto can offer a safe space to these creatives and help them amplify their own careers,” she said.

“One of the most common comments I got back from people is this is something that’s needed in the Toronto arts community.”

Less than 24 hours later, Lorde said the goal was met and exceeded thanks to dozens of donations.

“We’re in the middle of the pandemic. A lot of people aren’t working. But it goes to show you how strong community is, and I just think it’s really beautiful.”

When it comes to accessing professional spaces and equipment to share messages, stories and images, Lorde recalled her own experience of curating for other artists. She said the cost can be prohibitive for many, and for those artists who can pay, it could have a heavy impact on their finances.

“It made me aware of how expensive it is for freelance artists to actually get their work out there,” Lorde said.

“As a photographer trying to book studio space, you think it’s affordable, but then there’s a minimum of how many hours you have to book and then you have to pay extra to use the backdrops and then you have to pay for extra lighting equipment, and before you know it, you can’t afford to use the studio anymore.”

She also highlighted difficulties facing Black artists who are aspiring to find work and access industries.

“It’s hard being a Black person in the industry, just before — it’s either you have the talent but you don’t get hired for certain gigs just because of things like race … a lot of us are aware there are a lot of white gatekeepers in the industry, so it’s difficult,” Lorde said.

“If you don’t know certain people, it’s like, ‘How do I get my foot in the door?’ It’s like, ‘Hey, I have the talent but nobody wants to let me in.'”

Lorde said she’s still working on the finer details of the Exposure Toronto studio but is currently visiting and assessing potential studio spaces. She said the goal is to offer a low hourly fee to Black artists with no minimum booking and no additional charges for extra equipment and tools.

“I’m not doing this to make a profit,” Lorde said.

“I’m not doing any of this for myself. I’m doing this for the community.”

Lorde said the crowdfunding campaign will go toward rent and purchasing needed items such as a full-frame DSLR camera, studio lighting, photo backdrops, stands, a tripod, a fridge to store film and an iMac computer for editing. Exposure Toronto is also accepting equipment donations.

She also said she’s looking to enhance the studio’s website to allow for e-commerce and for local artists to sell their work.

