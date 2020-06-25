Waterloo Region turns to developers for help on innovative, affordable housing projects

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region is turning to developers as it looks for innovative ways to create more affordable housing in the area.

On Thursday, it announced that it was seeking proposals from developers for innovative ideas as it builds new projects in Kitchener and Waterloo.

“There is a growing need for affordable housing in Waterloo Region,” director of housing services Ryan Pettipiere said in a statement. “More than 5,000 families and individuals are on the waitlist and thousands of others are spending 30 per cent or more of their income on shelter, making it a challenge to meet other basic needs.”

The region says it will also be seeking feedback from neighbours as it develops plans for the projects.

One project will see seven units developed on Bechtel Drive in Cambridge, which the region says will be “permanent, self-contained, and fully serviced.”

“We’re planning to address affordability in innovative ways using emerging technology,” Regional Councillor Jim Erb said.

“These will be smaller, more energy-efficient and cost-effective affordable homes. They can be built faster than standard construction, helping to move people off the waitlist more quickly.”

The second project, which will be located on Beechwood Drive, will include green space and environmental design features

