Campbellton region continues push for regional bubble with neighbouring Quebec communities

People in the Campbellton area are continuing a push for a regional “bubble” with communities across the Restigouche River in Quebec.

The New Brunswick government, though, says a bubble has been in place all along.

“Our major concern in the Campbellton region, of course, is the business,” says Brad Mann, the Local Service District Chair for the Restigouche Regional Service Commission.

Local government leaders in that region have been calling for a bubble to allow travel across the J.C. Van Horne Bridge to neighbouring communities in Quebec, including Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix.

“We want to be able to serve our neighbours,” Mann says. “We were always one area, so we should be in one bubble. We’ve asked for that; we’ve got no response to put us in that bubble.”

Concerns have been previously raised by municipal leaders and businesses on both sides of the border.

The Campbellton Regional Chamber of Commerce has also voiced concern about the issue in a recent news release.

A statement says the group is “very concerned about the impact that the restrictive measures imposed by the provincial government will have on the Restigouche economy and the future of its SMEs [small and medium-sized businesses].”

No one from the organization was available for an interview, but the news release continues to say “Restigouche, by virtue of its geographic location, has forged important ties with neighbouring communities and recognizes the economic importance of these communities.”

People in Campbellton, N.B.and neighbouring Quebec communities on the opposite side of the Restigouche River are concerned about the impact of provincial border restrictions entering New Brunswick. Callum Smith / Global News

Global News first did a story about the strain on the local economy and relationships across the border nearly two weeks ago. On Thursday, the New Brunswick government responded to our questions.

“There’s been a limited bubble in place for Pointe-à-la-Croix and Campbellton all along,” the statement says from provincial spokesperson Geoffrey Downey.

“When all other borders were closed to shopping excursions, people were allowed to cross into Campbellton to acquire necessities. They still are.​”

But Mann says that answer isn’t accurate to the situation.

“That’s the most political answer I’ve ever heard,” Mann says. “And it`s not correct.”

He says he’s heard many stories of people with both mechanical and medical appointments being turned around.

For Campbellton residents like Ian Comeau, he’s hoping to get to his seasonal residence just on the other side of the Quebec border to see friends and enjoy summer vacation.

“I, myself, have a trailer in Broadlands [Que.] which is about 12 kilometres from here,” he says. “There are almost 500 families that have cottages, trailers, on the Quebec side from Carleton right to Causapscal.

“I don’t know why we couldn’t create something — passes, a bubble there — for all these people,.”

Meanwhile, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs acknowledged his focus is on the Atlantic bubble now, starting July 3.

However, he also told a news conference Wednesday that the province is looking to open up to the rest of Canada sometime in mid or late July.