Economy June 17 2020 6:14am 06:20 Potential "Bubble Path" in Atlantic Canada Monette Pasher, Executive Director of the Atlantic Canada Airport Association, discusses what a "bubble path" would look like, and how it would benefit the local economy, if implemented in Atlantic Canada.