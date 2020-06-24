Coronavirus: Premier McNeil describes Atlantic Canada’s proposed ‘travel bubble’
An Atlantic Canada travel bubble has been confirmed and will begin July 3. On Wednesday, the Council of Atlantic Premiers announced travel restrictions in Atlantic Canada will be eased as COVID-19 case numbers remain low in each province. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil expressed his excitement that the plan would mean a slow return to the community way of live Maritimers enjoy.