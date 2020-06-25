City of Hamilton revokes operating licences at 2 seniors’ homes

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of retirement homes — Rosslyn Retirement Residence and Edgemount Manor — have had their licences revoked by the City of Hamilton as a result of unrelated circumstances.

In a release on Thursday, the city said Rosslyn Retirement Residence’s licence expired as a result of the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) revoking the facility’s license on June 15, citing failed inspections, complaints and reports from staff and the public.

The home was the site of one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in Hamilton after 64 residents and 22 staff were evacuated from the facility near Gage Park last month.

Sixteen people lost their lives as a result of the outbreak at the Rosslyn.

“Currently, the Rosslyn is vacant, and residents remain in the hospital. The city continues to work with the RHRA to determine appropriate supports for the residents going forward. The licence holder of the Rosslyn may seek to renew their licence and if refused, may appeal before the Hamilton Licensing Tribunal,” the city said in a release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Edgemount Manor had its licence suspended in connection with a fire in September that closed the home during a construction period.

“This suspension will remain in effect until the city is satisfied that the facility is ready to resume operations. The licence holder of Edgemont Manor has the right to a hearing before the Hamilton Licensing Tribunal,” the city said in a statement.

Hamilton firefighters knocked down a blaze at Edgemount Manor on the central mountain in late September.

Investigators say the fire at the Concession Street facility near Upper Wentworth Street started after 3 p.m. on Sept. 25.

It was quickly upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire, and Concession Street was closed to traffic in both directions in the area while firefighters battled the blaze, which sent plumes of dark smoke high into the air.

Following the fire, residents took shelter on a Hamilton Street Railway bus nearby before later recovering belongings and relocating to other facilities owned by the same operator.

Global News reached out to both homes for comment. Neither facility has replied to our queries.

