No injuries after multiple-alarm fire at residential care home on Hamilton mountain

Hamilton firefighters have knocked down a blaze at Edgemount Manor on the central mountain.

Emergency crews were called to the two-storey residential care facility on Concession Street by Upper Wentworth Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

It was quickly upgraded to a multiple-alarm fire and Concession was closed to traffic in both directions in the area while firefighters battled the blaze, which sent plumes of dark smoke high into the air.

The fire was extinguished a short time later and everyone managed to escape the building without injury.

Residents took shelter on an HSR bus nearby, while firefighters retrieved some of their belongings.

Currently, there’s no word on a possible cause or damage estimate.