Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted June 25, 2020 1:24 pm
A person wearing a protective face mask looks at a street mural during the COVID-19 Pandemic, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday April 15, 2020. .
A person wearing a protective face mask looks at a street mural during the COVID-19 Pandemic, in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday April 15, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to address the media at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.

On Wednesday, the province announced an additional 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, but no additional deaths.

Read more: 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, no new deaths

The province’s death toll sits at 153 people.

Alberta investing in COVID-19 serology testing, Misericordia hospital outbreak and more
Alberta investing in COVID-19 serology testing, Misericordia hospital outbreak and more

As of Wednesday afternoon, 409,352 tests for COVID-19 had been performed and 7,134 people had recovered from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta beef plants nearly back to full capacity after COVID-19 outbreaks, but cattle backlog remains

There have been 7,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

This story will be updated after Hinshaw provides her update.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta healthAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19dr deena hinshawDeena HinshawHinshaw updateAlberta Health update
Flyers
More weekly flyers