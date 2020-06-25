Alberta health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is expected to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Alberta Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to address the media at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story.
On Wednesday, the province announced an additional 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, but no additional deaths.
The province’s death toll sits at 153 people.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 409,352 tests for COVID-19 had been performed and 7,134 people had recovered from the virus.
There have been 7,825 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta.
