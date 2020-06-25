Some Edmonton restaurants reopen after briefly closing due to COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

A couple of the Edmonton restaurants that decided to temporarily close when one case of COVID-19 was confirmed in either a patron or employee are reopening Thursday.

Alberta Health nor Alberta Health Services required these businesses to close. Instead, it was the decision of the individual operators.

Greta Bar

Greta Bar in downtown Edmonton has been closed this week. On Sunday, the restaurant had a sign posted on the door, saying on June 18 it was made aware of a regular customer — not an employee — who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The letter said the person was in the restaurant four days prior, interacting with staff at a table.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and out of respect and caring for all those in our society… susceptible to the virus, we have decided to temporarily close the downtown Edmonton location,” the notice read.

In a post on Facebook, Greta Bar said it would reopen on Thursday. As a precaution, every staff member has had to test negative for COVID-19 before coming back to work.

“We have increased sanitization of our space and have worked very closely with AHS to ensure public safety.” Tweet This

Doors will reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

MKT

MKT — just off Whyte Avenue — also closed temporarily this week. A notice in front of the restaurant said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

“…this employee is and remains asymptomatic, they are self-isolating at home…,” the letter reads. “At this time, no other team members have tested positive or have active symptoms.”

The notice at MKT said during the self-imposed closure, all employees are being asked to get tested and the entire premises will be disinfected.

In a post on Instagram Thursday, MKT said it would reopen that day at 2 p.m.

“After completing a thorough inspection and walkthrough of our operation with both Alberta Health Services, and Occupational Health and Safety, our doors are once again open to serve this community we care so much about.

“At this point, we can confirm that we have seen ZERO additional positive test results,” MKT said. Tweet This

“We attribute this to our team’s commitment to upholding our stringent cleanliness and operating procedures.”

The restaurant said it is introducing additional safety measures and policies including regular testing of its staff and increased frequency of building disinfection by a third-party provider.

The Pint downtown, Round 2 on Gateway Blvd. and Earls Tin Palace on Jasper Ave. also chose to close their doors temporarily after an employee or guest tested positive for COVID-19.

It is not clear when those three restaurants might reopen.