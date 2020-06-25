Mayor Tory tabling motion on police reform in wake of calls to defund TPS

Send this page to someone via email

Mayor John Tory says he is tabling a motion to City Council on police reform on Thursday, in the wake of public calls to defund the Toronto police.

“In recent weeks, here in Toronto and around the world, people have been raising their voices and calling for an end to racism generally, to anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism, and to racism against marginalized communities,” Tory wrote in the motion. “As Mayor, I acknowledge that, despite our City being one of the world’s most diverse, systemic racism continues to be a real issue here in Toronto and there is much more all of us can do to confront it and to eliminate it.”

Tory’s motion calls for the city manager to “develop alternative models of community safety response,” including the creation of non-police response to calls that don’t involve violence or weapons, such as incidents involving a person suffering a mental health crises.

The mayor asks for a report to be brought back to the executive committee by January 2021, which would include the “likely reductions” to the Toronto Police Services budget.

Tory said that “tens of thousands” of Toronto residents have called and emailed asking for change.

“I want you to know that I see you, I hear you and I am listening.” Tweet This

In recent weeks, hundreds and thousands have taken to the streets to peacefully protest anti-Black racism. Demonstrators have called for the defunding of police, as well.

Anti-Black protests have swept the world after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis at the end of May while in police custody.

Toronto’s CAMH also issued a statement saying that police should not be the first responders to those in mental distress.

The statement came on the heels of multiple incidents involving police and a person in mental health distress that has resulted in a fatality.

In Toronto, Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating an incident involving police where a woman, who was allegedly also experiencing a mental episode, fell to her death off a 24th floor balcony after her mother called police for help on May 27.

Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, Claudette Beals-Clayton, said she called 911 as she had done in previous instances because her daughter was said to be in distress over a family conflict and also had an epileptic seizure.

The exact circumstances leading up to Korchinski-Paquet’s death haven’t been revealed by the SIU.

“This motion proposes the development of alternative service delivery models for community safety response, particularly for individuals experiencing mental health crises, which would not involve police officers attending the scene,” Tory said. “This would ensure that police are doing police work, and communities are receiving the right response for the issues they are facing.”

The motion asks for City Council to “commit that its first funding priority for future budgets [to be] centered on a robust system of social supports and services.” It also asks for a line-by-line breakdown of the police budget be made public

Furthermore, the motion asks that savings that come from police reforms to be allocated to areas of investment in Indigenous-led initiatives, poverty reduction strategy, addressing gun violence and initiatives to support mental health.

“Sensible, meaningful change in policing must happen and we have begun to lay out the steps to ensure it does happen, together with a robust engagement of the public on these issues,” Tory said.

City Council will vote on the motion Monday.