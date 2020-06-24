Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, Rocky View County

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Wednesday evening — marking another in a series of volatile weather days in the past month.

According to Environment Canada, the storm was capable of bringing strong winds, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail to the area.

The “strong” storm was northwest of Calgary at about 6:25 p.m. and was moving southeast at about 30 kilometres per hour.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” EC said. Tweet This

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Story continues below advertisement

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when a storm is likely to bring one or more of either large hail, damaging winds or torrential rain.