Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Calgary, Rocky View County

By Heide Pearson Global News
Storm clouds over Calgary on Sunday, June 21, 2020. .
Storm clouds over Calgary on Sunday, June 21, 2020. . Tiffany Lizée / Global News

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Calgary and Rocky View County near Cochrane on Wednesday evening — marking another in a series of volatile weather days in the past month.

According to Environment Canada, the storm was capable of bringing strong winds, heavy rain and nickel-sized hail to the area.

Read more: Calgary’s June rainfall totals surpass monthly average after Sunday thunderstorms

The “strong” storm was northwest of Calgary at about 6:25 p.m. and was moving southeast at about 30 kilometres per hour.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” EC said.

Tweet This

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary begins cleanup after ‘devastating’ storm causes major damage, flooding

The weather agency issues severe thunderstorm warnings when a storm is likely to bring one or more of either large hail, damaging winds or torrential rain.

Calgary residents with hail-damaged homes send letter to province requesting disaster help
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weatherCalgary weatherAlberta StormCalgary stormCalgary Thunderstormcalgary thunderstormscalgary severe thunderstorm warningCalgary thunderstorm warningRockyview Country thunderstorm warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers