Calgary begins cleanup after ‘devastating’ storm causes major damage, flooding

Calgarians woke up Sunday to a city that had been hit hard by a thunderstorm, which brought damaging hail and flooding, leaving a big cleanup task.
Calgary had been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday from 6:37 p.m. to just before 8 p.m.
As the storm rolled through, the Calgary area saw over 50 millimetres of rain in less than an hour, along with hail that reached tennis-ball sizes of 6.1 centimetres.
“The heavy rainfall within a short period of time combined with a burst of significant hail quickly overwhelmed storm drains in northeast Calgary and caused flash flooding,” Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizée said.
“Calgary had over half our monthly rainfall for June fall within a few hours and most of that was between 7 and 8 p.m.”
The NAVCAN weather station at the Calgary International Airport recorded 54 mm of rain Saturday night, while 94 mm is usually what the weather station records for the entire month of June.
On Sunday morning, city crews and police were out attempting to get roads passable again.
Mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Twitter Sunday that “last night was a devastating storm. City crews are working hard to clear the damage and blockages.”
The city said that people should avoid the Nose Creek pathway and area as it has partially flooded due to high creek levels.
City officials asked people to help. In a tweet, the city said if a street drain is clogged and residents believe they can clear it themselves, they are asked to do so.
However, any damage to public property or unsafe situations should be reported to 311.
Calgary police said that there were no serious injuries reported due to the storm.
Calgary police said Sunday that officers were out working with tow truck crews to attempt removal of stranded cars in flooded areas.
Parts of southern Alberta also saw six reports of funnel clouds and possible tornadoes Saturday night, which meteorologists are now investigating, according to Environment Canada.
Several areas in the southern part of the province were placed under a tornado warning Saturday but that was lifted by officials around 9:30 p.m.
Funnel clouds differ from tornadoes in that they do not connect with the ground or gather debris, Environment Canada said.
–With files from Tiffany Lizée, Global News
