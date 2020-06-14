Calgary begins cleanup after ‘devastating’ storm causes major damage, flooding

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians woke up Sunday to a city that had been hit hard by a thunderstorm, which brought damaging hail and flooding, leaving a big cleanup task.

Calgary had been placed under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday from 6:37 p.m. to just before 8 p.m.

As the storm rolled through, the Calgary area saw over 50 millimetres of rain in less than an hour, along with hail that reached tennis-ball sizes of 6.1 centimetres.

“The heavy rainfall within a short period of time combined with a burst of significant hail quickly overwhelmed storm drains in northeast Calgary and caused flash flooding,” Global Calgary meteorologist Tiffany Lizée said.

“Cloud seeding planes were in the air around Calgary yesterday, but these thunderstorms were so intense that updrafts were strong enough to produce tennis-[ball]-sized hail that unfortunately caused significant property damage.

“Calgary had over half our monthly rainfall for June fall within a few hours and most of that was between 7 and 8 p.m.” Tweet This

Calgary saw a serious thunderstorm on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Global News

The NAVCAN weather station at the Calgary International Airport recorded 54 mm of rain Saturday night, while 94 mm is usually what the weather station records for the entire month of June.

On Sunday morning, city crews and police were out attempting to get roads passable again.

We have crews out clearing backed-up storm drains and assessing damage to public property. Some streets remain impassable due to flooding. We’re working to clear drains and roads of debris, as soon as we can. Please be safe. — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) June 14, 2020

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said on Twitter Sunday that “last night was a devastating storm. City crews are working hard to clear the damage and blockages.”

2:25 Storm leaves some Alberta roads covered in hail, vehicles and buildings damaged Storm leaves some Alberta roads covered in hail, vehicles and buildings damaged

The city said that people should avoid the Nose Creek pathway and area as it has partially flooded due to high creek levels.

City officials asked people to help. In a tweet, the city said if a street drain is clogged and residents believe they can clear it themselves, they are asked to do so.

However, any damage to public property or unsafe situations should be reported to 311.

Calgary police said that there were no serious injuries reported due to the storm.

Hail damage to a home in Saddleridge in northeast Calgary. Global News

Hail damage in the Taradale neighbourhood in northeast Calgary. Courtesy / Kim Eslinger

On Saturday, June 14, 2020, Calgary saw hail reach over 6.1 cm in size. Courtesy / Twitter @NinjaxBart

1:07 Severe flooding in Calgary leaves cars submerged after storm moves through Alberta Severe flooding in Calgary leaves cars submerged after storm moves through Alberta

Calgary police said Sunday that officers were out working with tow truck crews to attempt removal of stranded cars in flooded areas.

Flooded streets in northeast Calgary on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Courtesy / Christian Ravary

A hail-damaged vehicle stranded in flooding in northeast Calgary on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Courtesy / Christian Ravary

Calgary vehicle damaged by hail during a storm on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Twitter/ @NinjaxBart

Parts of southern Alberta also saw six reports of funnel clouds and possible tornadoes Saturday night, which meteorologists are now investigating, according to Environment Canada.

Southern Alberta saw six reports of funnel clouds and tornadoes on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Global News

Several areas in the southern part of the province were placed under a tornado warning Saturday but that was lifted by officials around 9:30 p.m.

Funnel clouds differ from tornadoes in that they do not connect with the ground or gather debris, Environment Canada said.

0:38 Funnel cloud spotted near Calgary during severe Alberta storm Funnel cloud spotted near Calgary during severe Alberta storm

–With files from Tiffany Lizée, Global News

