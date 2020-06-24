Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre extends hours for drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Negative COVID-19 test doesn’t mean you’re coronavirus-free
WATCH: New research from John Hopkins University reveals the test for COVID-19 isn't always accurate. Abigail Bimman explains how timing impacts testing, and what the revelation could mean as provinces relax more restrictions.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., has extended its hours of operation for its drive-thru coronavirus screening clinic.

The hours of Clinic C at RVH will be extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting June 24 until June 30.

Read more: Two new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 577

Over the last week, RVH says it’s screened almost 500 people.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The hospital says people who are asymptomatic and want to be tested should still go to the Barrie COVID-19 assessment centre on Huronia Road. If the symptoms are severe, RVH says people should go to the hospital’s emergency department.

Read more: 163 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths in Ontario; total cases at 34,016

Story continues below advertisement

The Prince William walk-in clinic on Big Bay Point Road is also providing COVID-19 testing.

Last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that anyone can get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

Coronavirus: Heated battle at Ontario legislature over migrant worker testing
Coronavirus: Heated battle at Ontario legislature over migrant worker testing
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesRVHRoyal Victoria Regional Health CentreRVH BarrieRVH COVID-19Barrie covid-19 testRVH covid-19 test
Flyers
More weekly flyers