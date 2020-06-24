Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre extends hours for drive-thru COVID-19 screening clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, Ont., has extended its hours of operation for its drive-thru coronavirus screening clinic.

The hours of Clinic C at RVH will be extended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting June 24 until June 30.

Over the last week, RVH says it’s screened almost 500 people.

The hospital says people who are asymptomatic and want to be tested should still go to the Barrie COVID-19 assessment centre on Huronia Road. If the symptoms are severe, RVH says people should go to the hospital’s emergency department.

The Prince William walk-in clinic on Big Bay Point Road is also providing COVID-19 testing.

Last month, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that anyone can get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t have symptoms.

