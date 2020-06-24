4 new coronavirus cases, 1 new recovery reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday — three new cases in the province and one in a resident who was tested out of province.

It brings the total count in the province to 757.

Two of the new cases are in the far north, with one new case reported in each of the north and south regions.

Health officials said 101 cases are active, the highest number of active cases since May 21 when there were 106.

The majority of the active cases — 55 — are in the far north, with 35 in the south region, nine in Saskatoon and two in the north. There are no active cases in Regina or the central region.

Five people are in hospital — two in Saskatoon and three in the south. One person in the south region is in intensive care.

One new recovery was reported, raising total recoveries to 643.

Thirteen people have died in Saskatchewan due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

107 people are 19 and under

260 people are 20 to 39

239 are 40 to 59

130 people are 60 to 79

21 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 456 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 157 are travel-related, 100 have no known exposure and 44 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 61,856 tests so far for the virus, up 630 from Tuesday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

