Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Manitoba aims to modernize and speed up court system

The Manitoba government is promising to modernize technology in the court system and make things easier for the public.
The Manitoba government is promising to modernize technology in the court system and make things easier for the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is promising to modernize technology in the court system and make things easier for the public.

Justice Minister Cliff Cullen says the government is looking for a company to replace 20 different information systems across the province, some of which are still paper-based.

Read more: Manitoba court opening back up for in-person trials amid coronavirus pandemic

He says the proposed system should allow people to file more documents online rather than in-person, and speed things up as well.

Story continues below advertisement

The province has also announced new measures aimed at giving couples who separate alternatives to lengthy court hearings.

Cullen says couples will get greater access to experts in services such as conflict resolution and mediation.

Supreme Court of Canada to sit in Manitoba
Supreme Court of Canada to sit in Manitoba
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba GovernmentManitoba courtsManitoba JusticeCliff CullenModernizing Manitoba Courts
Flyers
More weekly flyers