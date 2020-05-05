Menu

Manitoba court opening back up for in-person trials amid coronavirus pandemic

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 5, 2020 3:09 pm
Glenn Joyal, of the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench, in this file photo.
Glenn Joyal, of the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench, in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

Manitoba’s courts are opening back up — with some restrictions — after adjourning several cases and limiting access to the courthouse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal issued a notice Monday that all currently scheduled criminal, civil, family and child protection trials — with the exception of jury trials — in the Court of Queen’s Bench will take place in person between May 26 and the end of June.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Manitoba courts preparing for backlog, experimenting with new technology

“Throughout this COVID-19 period, the Court of Queen’s Bench, using its segmented and staged approach, has endeavoured to return, as quickly as reasonably possible, to most of the services it provides,” said Joyal.

“By May 26… the Court of Queen’s Bench will be operating at close to 100 per cent capacity in its various areas of criminal, civil, family and child protection judicial service.”

Non-trial services will continue to be conducted remotely, via teleconference or videoconference.

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus in manitobaCourt of Queen's BenchManitoba courtsGlenn Joyalcourt reopeningManitoba trials
