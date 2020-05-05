Manitoba court opening back up for in-person trials amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s courts are opening back up — with some restrictions — after adjourning several cases and limiting access to the courthouse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Justice Glenn Joyal issued a notice Monday that all currently scheduled criminal, civil, family and child protection trials — with the exception of jury trials — in the Court of Queen’s Bench will take place in person between May 26 and the end of June.

“Throughout this COVID-19 period, the Court of Queen’s Bench, using its segmented and staged approach, has endeavoured to return, as quickly as reasonably possible, to most of the services it provides,” said Joyal.

“By May 26… the Court of Queen’s Bench will be operating at close to 100 per cent capacity in its various areas of criminal, civil, family and child protection judicial service.”

Non-trial services will continue to be conducted remotely, via teleconference or videoconference.

Court of Queen's Bench Notice issued today regarding resuming trials previously booked May 26 – June 30th. It can be found at https://t.co/wgTcwgoXdi — Manitoba Courts (@MBCourts) May 4, 2020

