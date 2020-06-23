Menu

Crime

Firearms, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire store in South Okanagan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 5:07 pm
According to Oliver RCMP, a male suspect smashed his way into the Canadian Tire Store and stole four firearms and ammunition from a locked cabinet.
Oliver RCMP

Four guns were stolen from a store in the South Okanagan earlier this month, and now police are requesting help in identifying the suspect.

According to Oliver RCMP, the male suspect smashed his way into the Canadian Tire Store, breaking the glass front door at approximately 3:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 13th.

Read more: Guns, bikes, tools seized as Surrey RCMP recovers $80K in stolen goods

Once inside the store, police said he then stole four firearms and ammunition from a locked firearms cabinet before fleeing. His getaway saw him run back through the front door and into a parked car, where a male driver was waiting.

Police listed the stolen firearms below:

  • Mossberg Patriot Night Train 300, bolt action rifle
  • Mossberg Maverick shotgun
  • Ruger 10-22, .22-calibre rifle
  • Savage Model Rascal Target, .22-calibre bolt action rifle.

Read more: 10 firearms reported stolen from home in Ennsimore: Peterborough County OPP

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was captured on video surveillance, and police are hoping the public may be able to identify him.

If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contacxt the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

