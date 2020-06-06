Menu

Crime

Alberta RCMP recover $500K worth of stolen vehicles, guns and industrial equipment east of Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 6, 2020 2:12 am
Alberta RCMP recovered $500,000 worth of stolen property east of Calgary at the beginning of June 2020.
Alberta RCMP recovered $500,000 worth of stolen property east of Calgary at the beginning of June 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

Alberta RCMP recovered half-a-million-dollars worth of stolen property east of Calgary this week, according to a news release issued Friday.

On June 3 and 4, Strathmore RCMP, Gleichen RCMP and the RCMP Southern Alberta Auto Theft Unit executed search warrants at a property east of Strathmore.

Police said they recovered stolen property — including several vehicles, trailers, industrial equipment and guns — with an estimated value of $500,000.

RCMP charged a 60-year-old Wheatland County resident with firearms and property-related offences.

Police did not identify the suspect, only saying that the individual is in custody.

RCMP said they are tracking down the stolen items’ owners as the investigation continues.

