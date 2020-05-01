Menu

Crime

10 firearms reported stolen from home in Ennsimore: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 9:55 am
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of firearms from a home in Ennismore.
Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of firearms from a home in Ennismore. Global News File

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of firearms from a residence in Ennismore.

On Thursday officers were called to investigate a reported residential break-in on Pope Drive, off of Skyline Road.

Police determined entry was made through the garage of the home. OPP allege suspect(s) removed 10 firearms, two gun cases, a chain saw and a skill saw.

OPP believe the theft occurred sometime between April 24 and Thursday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Spike in firearm sales amid COVID-19 pandemic, gun laws
