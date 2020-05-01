10 firearms reported stolen from home in Ennsimore: Peterborough County OPP

Peterborough County OPP are investigating the reported theft of firearms from a residence in Ennismore.
On Thursday officers were called to investigate a reported residential break-in on Pope Drive, off of Skyline Road.
Police determined entry was made through the garage of the home. OPP allege suspect(s) removed 10 firearms, two gun cases, a chain saw and a skill saw.
READ MORE: 4 charged after OPP seize drugs, rifle, $20,000 from Peterborough apartment, Lakefield home
OPP believe the theft occurred sometime between April 24 and Thursday.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
COMMENTS