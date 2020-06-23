Menu

Crime

240 pounds of cannabis seized, 2 Ottawa women arrested in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Northumberland OPP arrested two Ottawa woman after seizing 240 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop.
Two Ottawa women face cannabis-related charges after Northumberland OPP seized approximately 240 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon.

According to OPP, as part of an investigation, officers around 4:30 p.m. stopped a minivan which was travelling eastbound on Hwy. 401 in Hamilton Township.

OPP say investigators located and seized 240 pounds (108 kilograms) of dried cannabis.

Northumberland OPP arrested two Ottawa woman after seizing 240 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop.
Two people in the vehicle were arrested.

Marina-Anne Parris, 60, and Rebekah Foote, 24, both of Ottawa, were arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing
  • Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell, or distribute illicit cannabis
  • Possession of over 30 grams dried cannabis (or equivalent) in a public place
  • Possession of illicit cannabis
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Both were released on an undertaking and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 26.

The investigation involved OPP’s Northumberland Peterborough Community Street Crime Unit and uniformed officers of the Northumberland OPP.

