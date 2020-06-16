20 pounds of cannabis, $25,000 in cash seized during traffic stop in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Brampton, Ont., resident is facing charges after Northumberland OPP say officers seized cannabis and $25,000 in cash following a traffic stop on Sunday.

According to OPP, officers stopped an SUV on County Road 45 for a suspected Highway Traffic Act Violation around 5:30 p.m. at Lean Road in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, just south of Alderville First Nation.

During the investigation, police say officers located and seized 20 pounds of cannabis and approximately $25,000 in cash in the vehicle.

Kabilan Anura, 24, of Brampton was arrested and charged with:

Driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of more than 30 grams of dried cannabis in a public place

Possession, production, sale, distribution or importation of anything with the intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession for the purpose of distributing

The driver is also facing charges under the Highway Traffic and Compulsory Automobile Insurance acts.

Story continues below advertisement

Anura was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Aug. 26, OPP said Tuesday.