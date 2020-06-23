Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cambridge man arrested after 400 lbs. of pot found in garbage truck at U.S. border

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 2:41 pm
A photo of the massive cannabis seizure.
A photo of the massive cannabis seizure. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A 36-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly trying to smuggle more than 400 pounds of cannabis over the border in a garbage truck, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday.

According to CBP, the man was driving the trash hauler over the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit, Mich., when he was sent for inspection.

READ MORE: Canadian resident arrested in relation to massive cannabis bust at U.S. border

CBP says the truck was X-rayed when officers noticed several odd shapes toward the rear of the vehicle.

The odd shapes turned out to be 15 large garbage bags containing 418 pounds of pot, according to CBP.

U.S. customs officers did not specify which charges the man could be facing but said he “faces prosecution for the possession and transportation of illegal drugs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The possession of up to 30 grams of dried cannabis is legal in Canada. Though it was also legalized in Michigan in 2018, possession of the drug remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

“This seizure once again demonstrates the vigilance of CBP officers — even during these trying times,” Devin Chamberlain, Detroit port director, said in a statement.

READ MORE: Questions raised by Canada U.S. land-border closures as citizens fly into the U.S.

“I am proud of our officers and grateful for their attention to detail that ultimately prevented this illicit cargo from entering our country.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CambridgeCambridge man arrestedCambridge OntarioCambridge dump truck cannabisCambridge man arrested border 400 lbs marijuanaCanada man arrested border 400 lbs marijuanaOntario man arrested border 400 lbs marijuanaUS Canada border arrest cannabisUS Canada border cannabisUs Canada border drug arrestUS Customs Border ProtectionUSCBP
Flyers
More weekly flyers