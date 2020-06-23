Cambridge man arrested after 400 lbs. of pot found in garbage truck at U.S. border

Send this page to someone via email

A 36-year-old Cambridge, Ont., man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly trying to smuggle more than 400 pounds of cannabis over the border in a garbage truck, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday.

According to CBP, the man was driving the trash hauler over the Ambassador Bridge into Detroit, Mich., when he was sent for inspection.

CBP says the truck was X-rayed when officers noticed several odd shapes toward the rear of the vehicle.

The odd shapes turned out to be 15 large garbage bags containing 418 pounds of pot, according to CBP.

U.S. customs officers did not specify which charges the man could be facing but said he “faces prosecution for the possession and transportation of illegal drugs.”

Story continues below advertisement

The possession of up to 30 grams of dried cannabis is legal in Canada. Though it was also legalized in Michigan in 2018, possession of the drug remains illegal under U.S. federal law.

“This seizure once again demonstrates the vigilance of CBP officers — even during these trying times,” Devin Chamberlain, Detroit port director, said in a statement.

“I am proud of our officers and grateful for their attention to detail that ultimately prevented this illicit cargo from entering our country.”