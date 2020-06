Send this page to someone via email

United States Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security are hosting a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss a recent “significant drug seizure” at the Peace Bridge between Fort Erie, Ont., and Buffalo, N.Y.

Joining them is James P. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

Their announcement comes amid a dramatic increase in drug seizures at the border in recent months.

