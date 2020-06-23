Riding Mountain National Park opens limited camping services amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Riding Mountain National Park is reopening some camping services during COVID-19.

In a release this week the park said as of Monday Wasagaming campground will open to campers with existing reservations, and new reservations for some areas of the campground will reopen Saturday.

Backcountry camping also returns as of Monday and new reservations can be made as of Saturday.

Self-registration camping is also back at the park’s outlying campgrounds including Moon Lake, Deep Lake and Whirlpool Lake.

Day use at Lake Audy is open, but overnight camping will remain closed until further notice.

The park says Camp Kippichewin is open, but Camp Ma-Ma-O-Pee will be closed for the 2020 season.

Washrooms and showers will be available in all open campgrounds, the park said.

All oTENTiks and other roofed accommodations at the Wasagaming Campground remain closed until further notice. The oTENTiks at Moon Lake and Lake Audy will remain closed for the season.

The park stresses things are quite back to normal at Riding Mountain National this summer.

Campers will be required to have a reservation, and the reservation system will be reopened gradually.

Events, group and interpretation activities remain suspended until further notice, and the park said visitors should check the park’s website before heading out to find out what is open.

