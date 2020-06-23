Menu

Crime

RCMP searching for escaped inmate near Yorkton, Sask.

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 11:57 am
Yorkton RCMP are looking for Kyle Foreman, 46, who walked away from Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre on Sunday. .
Yorkton RCMP are looking for Kyle Foreman, 46, who walked away from Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre on Sunday. . Provided / Yorkton RCMP

Yorkton RCMP are trying to locate an inmate who escaped from jail on Sunday.

Kyle Foreman, 46, walked away from the Whitespruce Provincial Training Centre near Yorkton, Sask., sometime before 11 p.m., according to police.

READ MORE: Police arrest 2nd escapee from Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

Foreman is about five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police say he has short, dirty blond hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, a dark-coloured jacket, black pants and a black ball cap.

Foreman is now being charged with being unlawfully at large. He was serving time for property and drug-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 escapees from Saskatchewan Penitentiary caught in Saskatoon — RCMP

Police said he is known to frequent the Yorkton and Canora areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

RCMPSaskatchewanCrime StoppersYorktonInmateYorkton RCMPPrisonerCanoraEscapeeWhite Spruce Povincial Training Centre
