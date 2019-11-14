Menu

Crime

Police continue search for escapee from Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 14, 2019 6:43 am
Updated November 14, 2019 7:51 am
Matthew Shaundel Michel, who police consider violent, escaped from the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.
Matthew Shaundel Michel, who police consider violent, escaped from the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening. Supplied / Saskatoon Police Service

Police say the search continues for one of two inmates who escaped from the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon.

Matthew Shaundel Michel and Kendal Lee Campeau escaped from the facility in the 2500 block of Central Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said both are considered violent.

A notifynow alert message was sent by Saskatoon Emergency Management Organization over two hours after the inmates escaped.

Campeau was arrested five hours after his escape at a home in the 500 block of Douglas Crescent by members of the force’s guns and gangs unit.

Police said the timely, accurate and detailed tips they received helped in locating and arresting Campeau.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2010, Campeau pleaded guilty to charges for storming a guard station at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre with other inmates armed with homemade knives, taking three correctional workers hostage.

Michel, 24, remains at large.

Police describe Michel as a five-foot-five man who weighs 146 pounds and is dressed in all black. He has a large tattoo under his neck.

Residents in the area are being advised by police to be on the lookout for suspicious activity and to ensure that property and vehicles are secure.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michel to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With a file from The Canadian Press

