Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

London police seeking multiple suspects following reported weekend assault

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted June 23, 2020 7:23 am
London police say they are seeking multiple suspects in connection with the investigation.
London police say they are seeking multiple suspects in connection with the investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/File/Dave Chidley

London police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects involved in a reported weekend assault.

On Saturday, June 20, around 4:30 a.m, police say they were informed of a reported assault that had occurred in the area of 266 High St.

According to police, a victim sustained significant injuries in the incident.

Police say they received information suggesting the victim was approached by five suspects who arrived in a vehicle.

READ MORE: Shooting victim identified as Bill Horace, 4 sought in deadly London home invasion

According to police, the victim was assaulted, and the suspects allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle.

No description of the suspects or the vehicle they were driving has been released.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are currently seeking any witnesses of the reported assault or members of the public who may have video surveillance in the area pertaining to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultLondon PoliceLondon Police ServiceLondon crimeHigh StreetLondon AssaultHigh Street assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers