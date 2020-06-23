London police seeking multiple suspects following reported weekend assault

Send this page to someone via email

London police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying multiple suspects involved in a reported weekend assault.

On Saturday, June 20, around 4:30 a.m, police say they were informed of a reported assault that had occurred in the area of 266 High St.

According to police, a victim sustained significant injuries in the incident.

Police say they received information suggesting the victim was approached by five suspects who arrived in a vehicle.

According to police, the victim was assaulted, and the suspects allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle.

No description of the suspects or the vehicle they were driving has been released.

Police are currently seeking any witnesses of the reported assault or members of the public who may have video surveillance in the area pertaining to the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.