B.C. employment affected by COVID-19 more than any other province: poll

More than half of British Columbians’ employment has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than any other province.

That’s according to a new poll, released Monday by Ipsos, which said 24 per cent of people in B.C. are working reduced hours or receiving reduced pay, while 16 per cent have lost their jobs.

Another 17 per cent said someone in their household has lost their job, while 11 per cent say someone in their household is working reduced hours or receiving reduced pay.

“Delayed payments over the last few months, coupled with reduced pay and already tight budgets, will put many into financial trouble,” said Lana Gilbertson, a Vancouver insolvency trustee with MNP LTD, on whose behalf the survey was conducted.

“For those who find themselves in over their heads, the best thing they can do right now is to get professional help with their debt.”

Thirty-one per cent of respondents said they are worried about the economic fallout from the pandemic.

That sentiment is up 11 percentage points from March, likely because of worries about high unemployment, even with government support.

Forty-six per cent of respondents said they will simply have to cut back anyway they can when the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit runs out.

Another 32 per cent said they’ll apply for EI, and 30 per cent said they would dip into their savings to pay bills.

