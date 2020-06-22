Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

B.C. employment affected by COVID-19 more than any other province: poll

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 7:43 pm
Many British Columbians say they are worried about economic stress during these uncertain times.
Many British Columbians say they are worried about economic stress during these uncertain times. Getty Images

More than half of British Columbians’ employment has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than any other province.

That’s according to a new poll, released Monday by Ipsos, which said 24 per cent of people in B.C. are working reduced hours or receiving reduced pay, while 16 per cent have lost their jobs.

Another 17 per cent said someone in their household has lost their job, while 11 per cent say someone in their household is working reduced hours or receiving reduced pay.

READ MORE: B.C. announces first COVID-19 death in more than a week

 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Delayed payments over the last few months, coupled with reduced pay and already tight budgets, will put many into financial trouble,” said Lana Gilbertson, a Vancouver insolvency trustee with MNP LTD, on whose behalf the survey was conducted.

Story continues below advertisement

“For those who find themselves in over their heads, the best thing they can do right now is to get professional help with their debt.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau offers premiers $14 billion to help restart their economies
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau offers premiers $14 billion to help restart their economies

Thirty-one per cent of respondents said they are worried about the economic fallout from the pandemic.

That sentiment is up 11 percentage points from March, likely because of worries about high unemployment, even with government support.

READ MORE: Canadians facing CERB gap receive explanation via government email

Forty-six per cent of respondents said they will simply have to cut back anyway they can when the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit runs out.

Another 32 per cent said they’ll apply for EI, and 30 per cent said they would dip into their savings to pay bills.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus BCIpsos PollBC EconomyCanadian Emergency Response BenefitBC economy CoronavirusBC economy COVIDCOVID-19 work
Flyers
More weekly flyers