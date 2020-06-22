B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19.
B.C. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, 6th day of no new deaths
The province has confirmed 2,784 positive cases of the virus, and another six “epidemiologically-linked” cases in total.
B.C. announced no new deaths Friday, marking one week without a COVID-19 death.
The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains 168.
The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.
