Health

B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 5:27 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 5:47 pm
WATCH: B.C. health officials provide June 22 update on COVID-19 response in the province.

Health officials are set to provide a Monday update on British Columbia’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, health officials announced seven new cases of COVID-19.

B.C. reports 8 new cases of COVID-19, 6th day of no new deaths

The province has confirmed 2,784 positive cases of the virus, and another six “epidemiologically-linked” cases in total.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. announced no new deaths Friday, marking one week without a COVID-19 death.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remains 168.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, on our website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

— With files from Simon Little

