Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Victoria school board set to vote Monday night on discussing police school liaison officers

By Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 5:39 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 7:21 pm
Saanich Police badge
The Greater Victoria School Board was set to debate a motion on Monday night on the role of police liaison officers in schools.

The motion directs the board’s equity committee to discuss the role with the school community, including racialized, Indigenous and LGBTQ2 staff, parents and students.

Staff would be asked to gather any concerns and develop recommendations on what changes should be made.

READ MORE: Thousands gather in Victoria for rally against anti-Black racism

“Whether they are racialized, or Indigenous or perhaps a member of a marginalized community, their experiences are going to be very different,” said trustee Rob Paynter, who brought forward the motion.

“I want to understand what those experiences are and really be able to move forward with a clear understanding the specific concerns of what these members of the community have.”

While a final decision could take a while, Paynter said everything is on the table.

“If it turns out that the experiences are such that the program is not worth continuing, then that definitely I know my colleagues would be open to considering.

“I do know there’s a recommendation to amend this motion — that the police liaison officer program be suspended until such time that recommendations are brought back regarding the future of the motion.”

READ MORE: Police union head ‘disappointed’ by motion on police presence in Vancouver schools

 

B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau said he’s not aware of the implications should the board move to ban school liaison officers.

“I personally know that the school liaison officers play a very important role in crime prevention, education, (and) relationship-building with youth, teachers and parents,” Manseau said.

Last week, the Vancouver Elementary Teachers’ Association voted in favor to consider banning police from the classroom.

