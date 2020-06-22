Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Fire Department declares apartment building uninhabitable after fire

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:14 pm
Updated June 22, 2020 5:36 pm
Saskatoon firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the apartment building on Edinburgh Place.
Saskatoon firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the apartment building on Edinburgh Place. Saskatoon Fire Department / Supplied

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) says an apartment building is uninhabitable after a fire caused $600,000 in damage and left two pets dead.

The fire happened Sunday evening on Edinburgh Place in the College Park East neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters extinguish suspicious backyard blaze

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building.

Everyone in the building had evacuated prior to crews arriving, fire department officials said.

Crews said they traced the fire to a unit on the fourth floor and brought it under control within 30 minutes.

The bodies of a cat and a large dog were found during a search of the unit, SFD officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Saskatoon firefighters battle flames at boarded-up house

A fire investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental but said an exact cause is not available.

The building was deemed uninhabitable by the SFD until remediation occurs.

Saskatoon police assisted firefighters in allowing people back into their units to gather belongings before closing the building.

The SFD said a fire inspector will work with the property owner to monitor the progress of repairs.

