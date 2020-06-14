Saskatoon firefighters battle flames at boarded-up house Saturday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the flames of a house fire in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

A dozen firefighters and two trucks were called to the 300 block of Avenue Q S just after 2 p.m.

A boarded-up house was burning.

The fire department extinguished the flames after a short fight.

The roof of the structure now looks as though it will soon collapse.

This story is developing and will updated when possible.

