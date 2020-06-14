Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon firefighters battle flames at boarded-up house Saturday afternoon

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 4:54 pm
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire on Ave Q S on Saturday afternoon. An boarded up house was burning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire on Ave Q S on Saturday afternoon. An boarded up house was burning. Brenden Purdy / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the flames of a house fire in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.

A dozen firefighters and two trucks were called to the 300 block of Avenue Q S just after 2 p.m.

A boarded-up house was burning.

READ MORE: Arson charges laid in connection with southeast Saskatoon fires

The fire department extinguished the flames after a short fight.

The roof of the structure now looks as though it will soon collapse.

This story is developing and will updated when possible.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoonPleasant HillSaskatoon FirefightersAve Q Sbaorded up houseboarded up house fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers