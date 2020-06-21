Saskatoon firefighters extinguish backyard blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon firefighters extinguished a backyard blaze that burned a fence, some old couches and a shed.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the 400 block of Avenue I South close to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Using the alley between houses, firefighters and police officers quickly responded and extinguished the flames, which left only charred and singed remnants in the backyard.

A fire department investigator was at the scene but wouldn’t comment about the cause or cost of the fire.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

