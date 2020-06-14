Fire ‘destroyed’ Balgonie’s Good Fortune Kitchen

An afternoon fire has damaged the Good Fortune Kitchen in Balgonie, Sask.
On Sunday, both the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department and the White Butte RCMP responded to the scene on the 100 block of Griffin Road.
A witness on the scene said the restaurant — formerly known as the Balgonie Diner — was “destroyed.”
Calls to Balgonie Fire and the RCMP were not immediately returned.
At this time it’s unknown what caused the fire, or the extent of the damage.
This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
