Canada

Fire ‘destroyed’ Balgonie’s Good Fortune Kitchen

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 4:45 pm
Updated June 14, 2020 4:47 pm
An afternoon fire has damaged the Good Fortune Kitchen in Balgonie, Sask.
An afternoon fire has damaged the Good Fortune Kitchen in Balgonie, Sask. Kellah Lavoie / Global News

An afternoon fire has damaged the Good Fortune Kitchen in Balgonie, Sask.

On Sunday, both the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department and the White Butte RCMP responded to the scene on the 100 block of Griffin Road.

A witness on the scene said the restaurant — formerly known as the Balgonie Diner — was “destroyed.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon apartment fire caused by 'unattended cooking' displaces 23 people: fire department

Calls to Balgonie Fire and the RCMP were not immediately returned.

At this time it’s unknown what caused the fire, or the extent of the damage.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

