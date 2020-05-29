Saskatoon apartment fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’ displaces 23 people: fire department

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at an apartment building on 22nd Street West and Avenue U South on Thursday was caused by “unattended cooking left on a stove,” according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

The fire department says it received a number of calls concerning smoke in the building at around 5 p.m.

Fire crews battled the flames from the outside before entering the building to get to the source of the fire, according to officials, and two people were evacuated from a unit.

Officials did not say whether they were in the unit where the fire started.

The fire was brought under control in less than 20 minutes, according to the fire department.

Twenty-three people were displaced.

Assistant chief Wayne Rodger said some residents went to stay with friends and family while others have been put up in a hotel by the Canadian Red Cross for the time being.

It’s unclear when they will be able to return to their apartments. The fire caused around $125,000 in damages, according to the fire department.