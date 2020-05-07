2 people injured in separate Saskatoon house fires

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were injured in two separate house fires in Saskatoon on Wednesday.

One person was seriously burned in a fire at a townhouse in Erindale, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department report.

Crews said they tracked the fire to a townhouse in the 2400 block of Kenderdine Road after receiving minimal information from a 911 call.

Light smoke was reportedly coming from the townhouse, and people were evacuating from the home when firefighters arrived, according to the fire department.

The fire was traced to the kitchen and brought under control within 10 minutes, the department said.

The injured person was taken to hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.

The second injury happened at a fire in the 800 block of University Drive.

Fire officials said a woman suffered minor injuries while putting out a fire in the kitchen. A second person in the home was not injured.

The cause of both fires remains under investigation.

