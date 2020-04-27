Expecting mother hospitalized following Saskatoon motel fire

Send this page to someone via email

Extensive damage has been done to a motel on Saskatoon’s west side after a fire broke out on Monday.

The blaze in the 2500 block of 22nd Street West was reported to the Saskatoon Fire Department at roughly 12:20 p.m.

Two motel rooms on the second floor of the complex were engulfed in flames upon firefighters’ arrival. The fire department said crews initiated an immediate exterior attack to soften the blaze prior to beginning searches of each room.

Six occupants were assisted off a balcony by way of ladders as well as an occupant who was rescued from a first-floor room directly below the fire, according to a press release.

The fire department said a pregnant woman safely self-evacuated the room of origin. She was medically assessed on scene and later taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be minor injuries sustained because of the fire, officials said.

A fire investigator is processing the scene to determine the cause.

A damage estimate was not yet available.

The Saskatoon Police Service has lifted traffic restrictions on Witney Avenue, south of 22nd Street.

