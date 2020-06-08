Unattended fire pit causes $400K damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

An unattended fire pit caused a significant blaze in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood this past weekend, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Multiple 911 calls reported the fire in the 300-block of Johnson Crescent at roughly 1:10 a.m. on June 6.

Crews found a fully involved detached garage with the fire extending towards the rear and roof of the house. The fire department said it brought the blaze under control at around 3 a.m. with hot spots extinguished into the early hours of the morning.

Fire officials said a man and one woman were not home at the time of the blaze.

Two dead dogs were removed by fire crews.

The house and detached garage are considered to be a total loss with a rough value of $400,000, the fire department said.

A fire investigator confirmed on Monday the blaze originated from an illegal open-air container without a screen, which quickly spread to the nearby garage.

The community relations section of the fire department will be conducting an “after the fire” follow-up in the immediate area surrounding the scene with informational packages delivered to over 100 homes, according to the fire department.

