Fire

Unattended fire pit causes $400K damage: Saskatoon Fire Department

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 8, 2020 5:33 pm
Updated June 8, 2020 6:09 pm
A fire investigator has confirmed a blaze in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood this past weekend was caused by an unattended fire pit. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

An unattended fire pit caused a significant blaze in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood this past weekend, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Multiple 911 calls reported the fire in the 300-block of Johnson Crescent at roughly 1:10 a.m. on June 6.

READ MORE: Saskatoon house, garage destroyed in fire

Crews found a fully involved detached garage with the fire extending towards the rear and roof of the house. The fire department said it brought the blaze under control at around 3 a.m. with hot spots extinguished into the early hours of the morning.

Fire officials said a man and one woman were not home at the time of the blaze.

Story continues below advertisement

Two dead dogs were removed by fire crews.

READ MORE: Visible smoke, brief power outage at St. Paul’s Hospital

The house and detached garage are considered to be a total loss with a rough value of $400,000, the fire department said.

A fire investigator confirmed on Monday the blaze originated from an illegal open-air container without a screen, which quickly spread to the nearby garage.

The community relations section of the fire department will be conducting an “after the fire” follow-up in the immediate area surrounding the scene with informational packages delivered to over 100 homes, according to the fire department.

Saskatoon police investigating 29 suspicious fires over 3 weeks
Saskatoon police investigating 29 suspicious fires over 3 weeks
