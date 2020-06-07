Visible smoke, brief power outage at St Paul’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department arrived at St Paul’s Hospital on Sunday morning, responding to 911 calls about smoke emanating from the building.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m., and quickly determined a transformer had blown, according to a statement.

The transformer is located on the outside of the hospital and smoke drifted inside and down a hallway.

The statement also said a brief power outage occurred when the transformer malfunctioned, but back-up generators quickly activated and city crews arrived shortly after to fix the problem.

No one was injured from the smoke or during the power outage.

Story continues below advertisement