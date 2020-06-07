Menu

Canada

Visible smoke, brief power outage at St Paul’s Hospital

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted June 7, 2020 8:33 pm
Files / Global News

The Saskatoon Fire Department arrived at St Paul’s Hospital on Sunday morning, responding to 911 calls about smoke emanating from the building.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 9:30 a.m., and quickly determined a transformer had blown, according to a statement.

The transformer is located on the outside of the hospital and smoke drifted inside and down a hallway.

The statement also said a brief power outage occurred when the transformer malfunctioned, but back-up generators quickly activated and city crews arrived shortly after to fix the problem.

No one was injured from the smoke or during the power outage.

