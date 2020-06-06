Saskatoon house, garage destroyed in fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire early Saturday morning destroyed a house and garage in the 300 block of Johnson Crescent, in Saskatoon’s Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received several 911 calls shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to a statement.

When they arrived shortly after, they found a detached garage totally engulfed in flames, with the fire reaching towards the house.

It later destroyed both and the fire department estimates the damage costs $400,000.

It took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish the blaze, which was only put out at around 3 a.m.

Two residents, who were unaccounted when firefighters were responding, are safe and were not at home when the fire happened.

But two dogs were, and their remains were removed from the scene by the SFD.

The fire remains under investigation.