Crime

Winnipeg cops’ biker enforcement unit looking for wanted man

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 4:52 pm
Jared James Irving, 34, is wanted on drug and firearm charges.
Jared James Irving, 34, is wanted on drug and firearm charges. Winnipeg Police Service

Have you seen this man?

The Winnipeg Police Service’s Organized Crime Biker Enforcement Unit is looking for 34-year-old Jared James Irving, and is asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

Irving is described as six feet tall, 329 lbs, with a scar on his left cheek. Police said he’s believed to have brown hair.

Police said Irving is wanted for various drug and firearm offences, and urge the public not to approach him if they spot him, but rather to call investigators at 204-986-6048 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

