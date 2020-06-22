Plastic bags make a comeback in Nova Scotia during first wave of coronavirus pandemic

When the first wave of COVID-19 hit different provinces across Canada, retailers, in particular grocery stores, scrambled to follow public health guidelines to make their stores as safe as possible.

Part of that response included the resurgence of disposable plastic bags.

In Nova Scotia, some grocery retailers prohibited some customers from bringing in reusable cloth bags. Jim Cormier with the Retail Council of Canada says the goal of that decision was to make customers feel safe.

“Not all of them (grocer retailers) brought back single-use plastics but a lot of them did, just to ensure that there was an alternative there if customers were uncomfortable with using reusable bags during the course of the pandemic,” Cormier said.

Cormier says Health Canada didn’t mandate any decisions concerning whether reusable bags should be temporarily banned during the pandemic.

“It was individual retailers making those decisions. Here in Nova Scotia, there’s one very large grocery retailer that did not allow reusable bags during the course of the pandemic, whereas the other one did,” he said.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious diseases control expert, says there isn’t a lot of evidence around whether one form of bag is less likely to spread the virus than the other.

There’s not really anyone out there, like us, where it’s just for one cart,” Austin said.“For us it’s green carts, so we really are a bit of an outlier.” “It was a reasonable approach (banning reusable bags) through the peak of the pandemic in case people were not washing their hands and avoiding face touching. READ MORE: Ottawa still committed to plastics ban, but focus is on COVID-19 crisis: minister

Part of the Regional Council's agenda for June 23 is to review the findings of a staff report that outline the pros and cons of moving towards a cart-based program and how that would work in the HRM.

Part of the Regional Council’s agenda for June 23 is to review the findings of a staff report that outline the pros and cons of moving towards a cart-based program and how that would work in the HRM. Austin says the benefits of a cart-based system aren’t as environmentally-driven as people may think, because it takes a significant amount of plastic to create carts in the first place. “The timeline before you tip over the point where the amount of plastic bag use now exceeds the cart is about 12 years, which is about the lifetime of a cart,” Austin says.

1:56 Nova Scotia to ban use of most plastic bags Nova Scotia to ban use of most plastic bags He adds that the real debate is rooted in whether a cart-based program will negatively impact whether waste gets successfully diverted from landfills, for recycling.“The main con is the potential that we might see a drop in our diversion rates from the landfill, and from recycling because it’s easier to not sort properly when you have a cart to hide things in,” he said.He says any decision on a cart-based program is several years away and will require input from the provincial government.