Coronavirus: Cases remain at 95 in Peterborough, 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes

After reporting two new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases for the second day in a row on Monday.

That keeps the health unit’s overall case total to 95 for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the 95 cases, only four remain active, the health unit reports with 89 resolved. There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last reported in mid-April.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, the health unit has now tested more than 15,000 people.

The drive-thru testing clinic at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough continues this week, running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday.

Two cases — one in the City of Kawartha Lakes and another in Haliburton County — were reported on Sunday after no new cases were reported on Saturday.

The new cases place the health unit’s overall total numbers at 190 cases with 165 resolved — approximately 87 per cent.

Among them are 162 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, of which 138 have been resolved.

There are currently 24 cases deemed high-risk contacts, defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case. The number is 13 more than the 11 reported on Friday.

Eleven cases required care at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 complications in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were among residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

An outbreak declared on June 12 remains in effect at Fenelon Court Long-term Care in Fenelon Falls.

In Northumberland County, all 19 cases have now been declared resolved with one requiring hospitalization.

On Sunday, Haliburton County saw its first new case since June 3, raising the total to nine cases which remained the same on Monday.

Eight of the cases — with one requiring hospitalized care — have been resolved.

